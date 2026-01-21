Heads of global election bodies convene in plenary at IICDEM-2026 in Delhi

New Delhi: Heads of 42 election management bodies from around the world participated in a high-level plenary session on Wednesday as part of the ongoing India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

The session served as a key platform for in-depth discussions on the pressing global challenges confronting election administration in the modern era.

The proceedings were initiated by Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar, joined by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Nearly 60 international delegates, including leaders of election management bodies and ambassadors or high commissioners from several countries, engaged actively in the deliberations.

The EMB Leaders' Plenary brought together senior figures from electoral authorities worldwide, along with diplomatic representatives, to facilitate a candid and strategic exchange on democracy and election management issues.

This forum enabled participants to share experiences, address common hurdles, and explore collaborative solutions amid evolving threats to democratic processes, such as misinformation, technological disruptions, and ensuring inclusivity in voter participation.

The discussions underscored the need for strengthened international cooperation to uphold the integrity and resilience of elections globally. India, exercising its chairship of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) in 2026, presented its thematic priorities for the year.

These priorities align with the overarching conference theme of democracy for an inclusive, peaceful, resilient, and sustainable world, reflecting a comprehensive vision for democratic governance in the 21st century.

The priorities emphasise innovation in electoral practices, capacity building for election bodies, and fostering partnerships to tackle contemporary challenges.

Representatives from participating countries and election management bodies reciprocated by offering their perspectives on shared global concerns, including the impact of digital tools on electoral transparency, safeguarding voter rights in diverse contexts, and adapting to geopolitical shifts that influence democratic stability.

The plenary highlighted India's growing role in leading global dialogues on these matters, drawing on its vast experience in managing large-scale, diverse elections.

Organised by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management under the Election Commission of India, the conference continues to feature plenary and thematic sessions over the three-day event.

With participation from over 70 countries in various capacities, IICDEM-2026 stands as the largest such gathering hosted by India, promoting best practices, technological advancements, and mutual learning among electoral stakeholders worldwide.

The outcomes are expected to contribute to enhanced global standards and cooperation in safeguarding democratic processes.



