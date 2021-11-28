Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urges people to donate organs

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday exhorted people to not only pledge to donate their organs, but also spread the word on paucity of organs available for transplant in the country and inspire others to come forward.

"Jeete ji raktdaan, marne ke baad angadaan. This should be the motto of our life," he said. Addressing the 12th Indian Organ Donation Day here, the minister called for greater coordination and underlined that the entire society needs to play an active role in addressing organ donation hesitancy.

"The event, meant to celebrate the gift of life given by deceased donors to transplant recipients, was inaugurated to promote organ donation at a time the country's demand for organ replacement far exceeds organ donations," a statement by the health ministry said. "Our culture puts emphasis on 'Shubh' and 'Laabh' where individual well-being is rooted with the greater good of the community. "It is my honour to be participating in the 12th Indian Organ Donation Day, a day which is celebrated for the noble cause of organ donation. Since the year 2010, Indian Organ Donation Day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the contributions made to society by deceased donors and their families," Mandaviya said.