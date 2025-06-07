Healthy food habits and lifestyle key for Viksit Bharat: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Embracing healthy food habits and following a proper lifestyle is essential for India to be Viksit Bharat by 2047, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, the Union Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on preventing obesity and prioritising wellness.

This is also critical to check the rising burden of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), J.P. Nadda said.

“For a Viksit Bharat, a healthy India is necessary and that can be ensured through the right types of food, healthy food habits and healthy lifestyle," he said.

Highlighting the rising burden of NCD, the Health Minister, based on the ICMR–India Diabetes (INDIAB) study, stated that “from 2008 to 2020, obesity in urban, India has increased by 39.6 per cent, while it has increased 23.1 per cent in rural areas".

He also shared another study that projects that one third population of the country will be obese by 2050.

J.P. Nadda called the awareness initiatives to stop obesity "a timely step towards educating people about the health risks of poor dietary habits and encouraging them to embrace balanced, nutritious food”.

Further, he stressed the need to boost awareness from young age -- as children are the most vulnerable group when it comes to adulterated foods as they are attracted towards unhealthy foods and their advertisements.

In this light, J.P. Nadda commended the innovative behavioural change strategy that is, the widespread promotion of Sugar and Oil Boards across schools, workplaces and public institutions, developed by FSSAI .

The Health Minister urged all stakeholders to respond to the Prime Minister's clarion call and reduce oil consumption by 10 per cent and reduce salt intake that can be ensured through awareness towards right food habits.

The Union Health Minister also emphasised the importance of traditional foods like millets.

Citing the occasion of World Food Safety Day 2025, J.P. Nadda stated that food safety habits must be a continuous process.

It should be "made a part of our lives and turned into a movement to 'eat right' while adhering to food safety norms,” the Health Minister added.



