Heartbreaking Video Shows Family Bidding Farewell To Harish Rana After Supreme Court Allows Passive Euthanasia

An emotional video showing the family of Harish Rana bidding him farewell has gone viral days after the Supreme Court of India allowed him to die with dignity in a landmark passive euthanasia ruling.

The 32-year-old, who has remained in a coma for 13 years after suffering severe brain injuries in a fall, was recently shifted to the palliative care unit at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. In the video, Rana is seen blinking his eyes and gulping—among the few movements he has been able to make since the accident.

The clip also shows a member of the Brahma Kumaris offering prayers and comforting him while his family stands nearby during the emotional farewell. Below is the video, where you can see and feel the heart wrenching pain:









Earlier this month, the Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of artificial life support after medical experts confirmed that Rana’s condition was irreversible and that continued feeding tubes were only prolonging his suffering. A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan delivered the historic ruling.

Rana, who was an engineering student at Panjab University, suffered critical head injuries in 2013 after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation and has remained in a vegetative state since.