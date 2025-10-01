Heavy rain brings relief after days of heat and humidity

New Delhi: The weather in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) took a sudden turn on Tuesday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat and high humidity that had gripped residents for the past several days. Heavy showers, accompanied by strong winds, lashed multiple parts of the capital and adjoining cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

From early morning, dark clouds began to gather over the city, and the overcast conditions persisted throughout the day. By afternoon, light rain in many areas brought a pleasant change, while some parts witnessed heavy downpour. The sudden spell, however, left many commuters drenched and led to traffic disruptions on key stretches, particularly in South Avenue Road, where stormy conditions were reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted rainfall in the region. Officials attributed the change in weather to a low-pressure area forming over the Arabian Sea, which is influencing wind patterns in North India. According to the IMD forecast, the weather in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain variable until October 3, with cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall expected during this period.

The rains come as welcome news for residents and visitors, especially those planning to attend Navratri fairs and festivities across the capital region.