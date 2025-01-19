Heavy rain in TN's Tenkasi, restrictions imposed at Courtallam waterfalls

Chennai: Heavy rain has been lashing the Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu and as a result, the district administration has imposed certain restrictions at the famous Courtallam Falls.

Tourists have been prohibited from bathing in the main waterfalls and Aintharuvi, also known as the Five Falls of Courtallam. The waterfalls also referred to as Kuttalam Falls, are situated on the Western Ghats in the district near the border with Kollam district, Kerala.

The area boasts nine waterfalls, with Peraruvi, Aintharuvi, and Puli Aruvi being the most prominent. This destination is one of the most popular tourist spots in the region, typically attracting a large number of visitors. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) also operates a boating facility at a nearby boathouse during the tourist season.

However, due to the heavy and continuous rainfall Since Saturday night, flooding has significantly increased the water flow at Courtallam Falls, prompting safety concerns.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has attributed the rainfall to a low-level atmospheric circulation prevailing in the southwestern Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast.

Heavy rain is likely to affect several districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi, on Sunday.

The RMC has also forecast heavy rains in nine districts of Tamil Nadu, including, Thanjavur Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to squally weather conditions. Wind speeds are expected to range between 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, along the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Comorin area, and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar over the next two days.

Weather officials noted that the northeast monsoon, which began on October 1, has not fully receded from Tamil Nadu.

Coastal districts, including Chennai, are expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the coming days. Increased moisture levels in the sea and changes in wind flow patterns are sustaining rainfall activity across the state.

The RMC has also predicted above-average rainfall in Tamil Nadu until January 23. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal, ranging between 26 degrees and 32 degrees from January 17 to 23.

Tamil Nadu recorded a 14 per cent surplus in rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, with 447 mm of rainfall compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm. Chennai saw 845 mm of rainfall, which is 16 per cent above average, while Coimbatore experienced a significant 47 per cent increase. Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu between November 29 and December 1, caused widespread devastation, further impacting the state’s rainfall statistics.



