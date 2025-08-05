Heavy rain likely in parts of Meghalaya over next 5 days

Shillong: Heavy rain is likely in parts of Meghalaya over the next five days, officials said on Tuesday.

South West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills districts are likely to witness intense spells of rain on August 7 and 8, they said.

The State Disaster Management Authority urged residents to remain alert and avoid venturing near rivers and other water bodies during the period.

People living in vulnerable areas, especially near rivers, steep slopes and low-lying regions, must take necessary precautions and follow safety advisories, it said.

District administrations have also been asked to remain prepared for any eventuality arising out of the inclement weather.