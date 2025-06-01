Heavy rainfall continues in Sikkim, search for missing persons suspended

Gangtok: Sikkim reeled under relentless rain on Sunday, causing the Teesta River’s water level to surge, even as the search for nine missing persons remained suspended following a tragic accident earlier this week.

A tourist vehicle carrying 11 people veered off the road and plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta near Chubombu in Mangan district on Friday. While two passengers were rescued that night, the remaining nine -- including the driver -- are still unaccounted for.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Detchu Bhutia confirmed on Saturday that rescue efforts entered their second day, involving personnel from the ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF. "The vehicle remains lodged in debris and cannot be retrieved. No bodies were found nearby," SP Bhutia told media, adding that adverse weather continued to hamper operations.

Heavy rainfall overnight, coupled with a reported cloudburst in upper regions, has worsened conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mangan district, forecasting heavy to very heavy showers. An orange alert has also been issued for Gyalshing, Namchi, Soreng, Gangtok, and Pakyong over the next 24 hours.

Landslides triggered by relentless rainfall have damaged several properties in the Theeng and Chungthang areas of North Sikkim, district officials have confirmed.

According to Mangan Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia, 115 tourists are currently stranded in Lachen and approximately 1,350 in Lachung. "With access blocked from both directions due to multiple landslides, tourists have been advised to stay in their hotels. Once the roads are fully cleared, evacuation will begin," Bhutia said.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash the region throughout the day, particularly affecting the Chungthang sub-division. The power supply, which was disrupted on Friday afternoon, was restored by Saturday evening. Mobile connectivity -- cut off for nearly 24 hours -- was reinstated around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities are also working to restore the drinking water supply by Sunday. Officials noted that a cloudburst in the region contributed to the swelling of the Teesta River, adding to the challenges facing rescue and relief operations.