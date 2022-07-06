Heavy rains lash Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain since Monday night, with parts of the city waterlogged and traffic movement affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places. Also, heavy rainfall is predicted on July 7 and 8 in Mumbai, while a red alert for Ratnagiri & Raigad has been issued.

Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread rainfall in the next 5 days with heavy to very rainfall in scattered areas. Ghat areas of the state are also expected to get good spells of rain.

Mumbai and some of its neighbouring areas saw heavy downpours on Tuesday morning. The city received an average of 95.81 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period, the officials added.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Room and took stock of the situation following heavy downpours in the state.

Shinde held a meeting with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation.

District administration of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg as well as Kolhapur have been put on alert. NDRF teams are deputed, said the CMO.

As many as 11 teams of the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) have been deployed in various districts of Maharashtra as a response to the flood situation.

A landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far, Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

A 16-feet long security wall in the Mumbra area collapsed on Monday, owing to the incessant rainfall in Thane. 17 families from the Anil Bhagat Chawl have been temporarily shifted to the Thane Municipal Corporation school.

While trains are running on all corridors of Western Railway and Central Railway. Local train services in some areas are delayed by 10-15 minutes on the Central Railway routes. Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on the Main, Harbour line are running late.