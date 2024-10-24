  • Menu
Heavy rains lash Odisha as cyclone moves closer to coast

Heavy rains lash Odisha as cyclone moves closer to coast
Heavy rains lashed several places across Odisha on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ lay within 200 km off the Odisha coast. The State also experienced squally winds with the sea condition remaining rough, the IMD said.

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains lashed several places across Odisha on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ lay within 200 km off the Odisha coast. The State also experienced squally winds with the sea condition remaining rough, the IMD said.

The State government expedited evacuation efforts in the coastal districts, as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a review meeting and directed officials to ensure “zero casualty” due to the natural calamity. The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port early on Friday.

Reports about uprooting of trees have been received from some areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhitarkanika and Puri, leading to blocked roads. Majhi said about three lakh people have been shifted to various cyclone shelters and the operation is continuing.

Paradip recorded the highest rainfall of 62.9 mm, followed by Chandbali (46.2 mm).

