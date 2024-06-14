Heavy Rains to hit Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and AP

The monsoon season is in full swing across many states in India, with heavy rains expected in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Coastal Andhra in the next two days. The Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in monsoon activity from the 15th of this month, with rain spreading to other parts of Coastal Andhra, Odisha, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal.

In Telangana, districts including Hyderabad are experiencing light to moderate rains due to a low pressure trough. As the trough strengthens, heavy rains are expected in Karimnagar, Siricilla, Khammam, and Adilabad districts. Hyderabad may see rain with thunder and lightning in the afternoon, despite sunny mornings. Cloud cover is also contributing to precipitation.

In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains are forecasted for districts such as Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Konaseema. Moderate rain with isolated thundershowers is expected, prompting a warning for farmers and farm labourers to remain cautious during thunderstorms. It is advised to avoid staying under trees, poles, towers, or in public areas during inclement weather.