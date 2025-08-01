Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan; mini-truck swept away

Jaipur: Heavy rains in Rajasthan have brought disaster with them. In Dholpur, a driver and cleaner along with a mini-truck were swept away on Friday morning. The vehicle sank into the Parvati river on the Ranoli culvert of Maniyan police station area. The driver and cleaner also drowned with it.

The lives of the labourer and the contractor travelling in the vehicle were saved in the nick of time, while a search is on for the bodies of the driver and cleaner till the time of filing of this report. The police is busy searching for both, said officials.

In Jasnagar of Nagaur district, the administration has had to close National Highway-458 for the third time in the last 12 days as the water of the Luni river is flowing 6 inches above the Jasnagar culvert.

Therefore, in order to prevent any mishaps, the administration has had to close the National Highway once again. Due to this, Nagaur has lost connectivity with Pali and Beawar districts.

Incessant rains in the state this year have smashed all records in Rajasthan. The rainfall in the month of July this year has been the highest recorded rainfall in 69 years.

Last month, a total of 285MM rainfall was recorded. Earlier in 1956, the highest rainfall of 308MM was recorded in July.

The Meteorological Center Jaipur has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for moderate to heavy rain in 6 districts on Friday.

Schools were closed in 16 districts on Friday amid the warning of heavy rain.

Holiday has been announced in schools in Jhalawar, Tonk, Kota, Bharatpur, Deeg, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur, Sikar Churu and others. The Meteorological Center has also predicted more than normal rainfall in August (Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner).

According to weather experts, the monsoon trough line is currently passing through Sri Ganganagar, Rohtak. A cyclonic circulation is formed at the upper level of South-West Rajasthan. Due to the effect of this system, rain is expected in Bikaner division on August 2, while the weather may remain dry in the rest of the state.