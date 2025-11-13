Hema Malini Shares Update on Dharmendra’s Health: Says She’s Relieved He’s Back Home”

Bollywood celebrity news: The croaker and his family verified that the fabulous 89-year-old actor will be suitable to recover at home, under medical surveillance. In the wake of growing enterprises about the health of his favored bones, they issued an open letter requesting sequestration and comforted suckers that the cherished star is in good health.

In their touching letter, family members concentrated on the long- continuing bond between Dharmendra and his followers, writing" He's in love with you" which is the word that the actor constantly uses to end his Instagram posts, a symbol of his affection and warmth towards his followers.

Doctor Confirms Home Recovery

The doctor who treated Dharmendra, Dr. Pratit Samdani, shared Hema Malini Dharmendra health update on the condition, saying "Dharmendra hospital discharge at about 7:15 a.m. The doctor said that his treatments and rehabilitation plan continues at his house."

Hema Malini Opens Up About the Difficult Days

In Hema Malini interview with Subhash K. Jha, Hema Malini admitted that the last several days are extremely difficult emotionally. "It is not an easy period my way," she said, explaining the family's worry regarding veteran actor health. "Dharamji's health is of concern to everyone. His children are sleeping very little. I don't have the time to be weak, either. There are many obligations. Yes I am happy that he's returned to his home. He is a must to be with those he loves. The rest is up to God's hand. We ask that you keep the Lord in prayer for us."

Friends and Family Rally Around

Dharmendra's kinsman and director of Ziddi, Guddu Dhanoa, visited Guddu Dhanoa at his Juhu home and told the mediathat" He's doing well. This is all I can say at the moment." The filmmaker Anil Sharma whom directed Dharmendra for the movie Apne (2007) along with two children Sunny as well as Bobby Deol, also met the actor. "He's back home which is a great relief.