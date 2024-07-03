Live
Hemant Soren Poised To Return As Jharkhand Chief Minister After Bail In Land Scam Case
Highlights
- Hemant Soren, recently released on bail after five months in prison for an alleged land scam, is set to return as Jharkhand's Chief Minister.
- The decision followed consensus among INDIA alliance leaders. Champai Soren is expected to resign by 8 pm.
Hemant Soren, recently released from prison after being arrested in a land scam case, is likely to return as Jharkhand's Chief Minister. The decision was made after INDIA alliance MLAs and leaders agreed on the replacement, sources told India Today.
Soren spent five months in Birsa Munda Central Jail before being granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28 in connection with a money laundering case.
Champai Soren is expected to resign as Jharkhand's Chief Minister around 8 pm, according to sources.
The INDIA bloc held a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi.
This will be the third time Hemant Soren is sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand.
