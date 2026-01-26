Hemant Soren thanks Centre for Padma Bhushan to his father Shibu Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Central government for announcing the conferment of the Padma Bhushan on veteran tribal leader and former Union Minister Shibu Soren, popularly revered as ‘Dishom Guruji’.

Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren share a father-son relationship, with Hemant being the political successor to the JMM party founder, Shibu Soren.

Shibu is known as ‘Dishom Guru’

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “On behalf of the entire people of Jharkhand, I extend heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Central government for announcing the conferment of the Padma Bhushan upon our beloved, respected and revered Baba Sw Dishom Guruji Shibu Soren.”

The Chief Minister described Shibu Soren’s life as one that transcends political boundaries and reaches into the infinite.

He emphasised that the senior leader’s journey has been a testament to equality, inclusivity, social justice, tribal identity and recognition, education, women’s empowerment, and the rights of the oppressed and marginalised.

Hemant Soren recalled that it was Shibu Soren’s decades-long struggle that eventually secured Jharkhand its own statehood, giving its people the pride of being Jharkhandi.

He said, “This was the very struggle which, after decades of social and political battles, secured Jharkhand its own statehood and gave its people the pride of being Jharkhandi.”

The Chief Minister further noted that Shibu Soren remains a towering figure not only in Jharkhand but also among tribal communities across the country - from Ladakh to Kerala, and from Rajasthan to Assam.

He described him as a true son of Mother India, stating, “In the hearts and minds of the people of Jharkhand, and among tribal communities across the nation - from Ladakh to Kerala, from Rajasthan to Assam - Baba Sw Dishom Guru Shibu Soren has been, is, and will forever remain a true son of Mother India, a Bharat Ratna in spirit.”

The announcement of the Padma Bhushan for Shibu Soren has been widely welcomed in Jharkhand, where he is regarded as a symbol of tribal pride and social justice.

The honour is seen as recognition of his lifelong commitment to the rights of the marginalised and his pivotal role in the creation of the Jharkhand state.

This latest acknowledgement adds to Shibu Soren’s legacy as one of the most influential tribal leaders in modern Indian politics, whose contributions continue to inspire generations across the country.