Just In
Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister Amid Political Movements
Hemant Soren, the JMM executive president, will be sworn in as Jharkhand's chief minister on Thursday at Raj Bhavan. The decision, finalized during a coalition partners' meeting, follows the resignation of Champai Soren. Governor CP Radhakrishnan will administer the oath.
Earlier, the JMM confirmed that Governor Radhakrishnan had invited Soren to form the government after Champai Soren resigned from the chief minister's post. Significantly, Hemant Soren, currently out on bail in a money laundering case, led a coalition delegation, including key political figures, to meet the Governor for further discussions.
Rajesh Thakur, Congress state unit president, informed PTI that the decision came after a crucial meeting of the coalition partners at Soren's residence. The meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement to move forward with Soren's swearing-in.
Earlier, the JMM confirmed that Governor Radhakrishnan had invited Soren to form the government after Champai Soren resigned from the chief minister's post. Significantly, Hemant Soren, currently out on bail in a money laundering case, led a coalition delegation, including key political figures, to meet the Governor for further discussions.