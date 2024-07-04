Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister Amid Political Movements

Hemant Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM), is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, according to official sources. The oath ceremony, to be administered by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, marks a significant turn in the state's politics.

Rajesh Thakur, Congress state unit president, informed PTI that the decision came after a crucial meeting of the coalition partners at Soren's residence. The meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement to move forward with Soren's swearing-in.

Earlier, the JMM confirmed that Governor Radhakrishnan had invited Soren to form the government after Champai Soren resigned from the chief minister's post. Significantly, Hemant Soren, currently out on bail in a money laundering case, led a coalition delegation, including key political figures, to meet the Governor for further discussions.