High alert in Murshidabad as agencies track attempts to stoke unrest through online propaganda

New Delhi: There is a high alert in Murshidabad with suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir pushing ahead with the foundation laying ceremony for a Babri Masjid styled Mosque in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

What has added to the headache of the security agencies is the presence of two clerics from Saudi Arabia at the event.

Kabir has claimed that two Qazis from Saudi Arabia and religious leaders from several states would attend the event.

Intelligence Bureau officials are watching the developments closely as Murshidabad is a very sensitive area.

Kabir’s decision to organise an event to lay the foundation for a Babri-styled Mosque also adds to the problem.

The Babri Masjid issue in Ayodhya had dragged on for several years and has now quietened down following a Supreme Court order that paved the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir.

An Intelligence Bureau official warned that attempts would be made to provoke the people. Moreover, with the situation remaining troubled in Bangladesh, some elements from across the border may run a disinformation campaign.

Radicalisation drives would also be attempted using this ceremony as an excuse, an official said.

While there has been a political war of words over this event, the Intelligence agencies say that the security officials must keep a close watch on elements who try and indulge in violence.

The agencies say that there would be elements who try and incite violence.

Officials are also keeping a close watch on online propaganda to radicalise the youth.

Another worry for the agencies is the place where the event is being held.

This year, Murshidabad witnessed violent riots that erupted during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Governor of West Bengal, C.V. Ananda Bose in his report to the Home Ministry had warned about the twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy.

“The twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy poses a serious challenge for West Bengal, especially in two of the several districts sharing an International Border with Bangladesh, viz., Murshidabad and Malda.

"In both these districts, there is an adverse demographic composition with Hindus being minorities. Another district, viz, Uttar Dinajpur, has a plurality,” the Governor said in his report.

According to the Intelligence agencies, Murshidabad has always been communally sensitive. There has been a massive push by the Jamaat-e-Islami and ISI to infiltrate Bangladeshis into Murshidabad.

In 2018, the Intelligence agencies had learnt about a sinister plot to declare Murshidabad free from West Bengal. A group of radicalised people were mobilising people to create a mass movement in order to achieve their goal. These persons were being handled by operatives based out of Bangladesh.

It was later found that the Jamaat-e-Islami, at the behest of the ISI, was planning this operation. The plan was gaining momentum fast and had the Intelligence agencies not busted this, it would have become a Kashmir-like situation.

Officials say that the idea was to merge Murshidabad with Bangladesh. Officials say that Murshidabad remains sensitive at any given time. Most of the modules that the Bangladesh-based terror groups have set up are in Murshidabad.

Moreover the people who are sent into the country land in Murshidabad. Following this, they are sent to other parts of the country to indulge in violence and carry out acts of terror.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that taking into consideration the kind of situations that persists in Murshidabad, a close watch would have to be kept on events such as the one Kabir is organising.

There are several elements who would try and cause problems and also use such events to spread fake propaganda and radicalise the people.

The situation in Bangladesh currently is an added problem as elements would there would try and run a disinformation campaign, officials also add.