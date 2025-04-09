Live
- Monte-Carlo Masters: Alcaraz overcomes slow start to defeat Francisco Cerundolo
- Congress Leader Slams BJP's Protest March, Dares Party to Question Centre
- Rahul Gandhi stresses importance of caste census at AICC meeting
- Mining lease renewal: Attempt to create confusion: CM
- Godrej Capital Partners with Government of Telangana
- Jain Seer Raises Alarm Over Meat Shops Near Shravanabelagola Temple
- Calcutta HC grants former BJP Lok Sabha member protection from arrest till April 21
- 2 crore term life insurance: Is it enough for you and your family?
- Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted 21-Day Furlough, His 13th Release Since 2017
- Supreme Court Rebukes Government For Delayed Implementation Of Cashless Treatment For Road Accident Victims
High Court Begins Hearing On Election Challenge To Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Victory
The Calcutta High Court has initiated proceedings on a petition contesting TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's landslide win in Diamond Harbour, ordering preservation of all electoral data ahead of the May 5 hearing.
The Calcutta High Court has commenced hearing an election petition that challenges Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's overwhelming victory in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency during the 2024 parliamentary elections.
BJP candidate Abhijit Das (Bobby) filed the petition against the TMC national general secretary, alleging extensive electoral malpractices during the election process and contesting the legitimacy of the results.
"There have been significant instances of fraud in this electoral area, and I hope the court's order will bring this to light," stated Das's attorney, Billwadal Bhattacharya.
After a seven-month delay, Justice Sugato Bhattacharya heard the case on Tuesday and issued directions for preserving all election-related materials including data, CCTV footage, and digital records from the constituency. The Election Commission and the district electoral officer have been instructed to maintain these materials, with the next hearing scheduled for May 5.
Banerjee secured his third consecutive win from Diamond Harbour with an impressive margin of 710,930 votes. The case was initially released by Judge Ajay Kumar Mukherjee before being reassigned to Justice Bhattacharya.