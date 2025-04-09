High Court Begins Hearing On Election Challenge To Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Victory

The Calcutta High Court has commenced hearing an election petition that challenges Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's overwhelming victory in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

BJP candidate Abhijit Das (Bobby) filed the petition against the TMC national general secretary, alleging extensive electoral malpractices during the election process and contesting the legitimacy of the results.

"There have been significant instances of fraud in this electoral area, and I hope the court's order will bring this to light," stated Das's attorney, Billwadal Bhattacharya.

After a seven-month delay, Justice Sugato Bhattacharya heard the case on Tuesday and issued directions for preserving all election-related materials including data, CCTV footage, and digital records from the constituency. The Election Commission and the district electoral officer have been instructed to maintain these materials, with the next hearing scheduled for May 5.

Banerjee secured his third consecutive win from Diamond Harbour with an impressive margin of 710,930 votes. The case was initially released by Judge Ajay Kumar Mukherjee before being reassigned to Justice Bhattacharya.