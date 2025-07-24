High-tension wires passing over residential areas will be removed: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while making a series of announcements for the Badhra Assembly constituency, on Thursday, said high-tension electricity wires passing over residential areas will be removed.

For this job, Rs 3 crore will be provided to the Electricity Department, and the government will bear the entire cost. In addition, the Chief Minister announced that a new grain market will be established in Badhra once suitable land is made available.

He also announced the construction of a vegetable market in Hadouda village, subject to feasibility assessment, and the inclusion of Jhojhu Kalan village under the Mahagram Yojana. These announcements were made at a public meeting at Jhojhu Kalan in Charkhi Dadri district.

On this occasion, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Chaudhary, Member of Parliament Dharambir Singh, among other dignitaries, were present. CM Saini announced that the consolidation work of certain villages in the constituency, which is currently pending, will be completed at the earliest.

He said a veterinary hospital will be established in Patuwas village once suitable land is available.

He announced that Badhra will be granted the status of an electricity division, and an electricity office will be constructed for which Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned. In addition, after conducting a feasibility assessment, the Badhra Public Health subdivision will be upgraded to a full division. Announcing plans to upgrade the Kaliyana-Dadri road to a four-lane highway, the Chief Minister said the project will proceed after the feasibility study.

Responding to the demand for granting sub-tehsil status to Jhojhu Kalan, he said an application should be submitted to the committee constituted by the government for such matters.

Furthermore, he announced that a fire station will be set up in Badhra after a feasibility assessment. The government schools in Mahrana and Dhani Phogat villages will also be upgraded to the senior secondary level following a feasibility review.

CM Saini, while announcing measures to strengthen the road network in the constituency, said 100 roads covering a total length of 311.20 km, currently under the Defect Liability Period (DLP), will be repaired.

He also announced Rs 20.40 crore for the repair of 12 PWD roads spanning 48.31 km. Special repairs will also be carried out on five roads measuring 13.80 km under the Marketing Board in the Badhra area.



