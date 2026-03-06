High winds clear Delhi-NCR’s air putting most areas in Yellow Zone; temp continues to rise

New Delhi/Noida: The strong winds that have been blowing for the past several days have had a positive impact on the air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). In most areas of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached the moderate category i.e. the Yellow Zone. This has provided significant relief from pollution, and people in the NCR are breathing cleaner air. However, the mercury has continued to rise in the region, giving indications of a scorching summer ahead.

According to the latest data from monitoring stations, air quality in various parts of Delhi has been recorded at moderate levels. The AQI recorded was 155 in Alipur, 229 in Anand Vihar, 149 in Ashok Vihar, 135 in Aya Nagar, 160 in Bawana, 132 at Burari Crossing, 140 in the Cantonment area, 181 in Chandni Chowk, 140 at the Commonwealth Sports Complex, and 142 in the CRRI Mathura Road area. Most of these areas fall in the Yellow Zone, though pollution levels remain relatively higher in places such as Anand Vihar and Chandni Chowk.

Looking at the monitoring stations in Noida, the AQI was 158 in Sector-125, 141 in Sector-62, 160 in Sector-1, and 160 in Sector-116. All these figures also fall within the moderate category, indicating an improvement in air quality in Noida as well.

Air quality in different areas of Ghaziabad has also remained in the moderate category. The AQI recorded was 155 in Indirapuram, 213 in Loni, 173 in Sanjay Nagar, and 159 in Vasundhara. Among these, Loni recorded relatively higher pollution levels, while the other areas remained in the moderate range.

According to the Meteorological Department, strong winds have reduced the accumulation of pollutant particles, which has helped clear the air. However, temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.

As per the weather forecast, on March 6 the maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degree Celsius and the minimum around 16 degree Celsius. On March 7 and 8, the maximum temperature may remain close to 34 degree Celsius while the minimum could rise to around 17 degree Celsius.

The sky is expected to remain mostly clear during these days, and no weather warnings have been issued. Experts say that as temperatures rise, the weather will gradually move toward the summer season.

For now, the drop in pollution due to strong winds has brought relief to residents of Delhi-NCR, and people are experiencing relatively better air quality since around the time of Holi.