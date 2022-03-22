Hike of Petrol and Diesel Prices after 137 Days | Check the Latest Prices

As per the latest announcement by the Indian Oil Corporation, the news is that the petrol and diesel prices will see a hike. For around 137 days, there was no hike in the prices of these essential commodities; however, now the price of diesel and petrol will be hiked to 80 paise on each.

Currently, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.21 each litre, and diesel stands at Rs 95 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol per litre is Rs 105.51, and the price of diesel is Rs 90.62 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol costs Rs 102.16 per litre and the diesel costs Rs 90.62 per litre respectively.

Whereas the price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked to Rs 25 per litre due to a rise in international oil prices. However, there is no change observed in the prices of petrol.

It has also been known that the price of LPG was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder due to a spike in international energy prices. So, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital.