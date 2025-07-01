Himachal battles monsoon fury: 1 dead, several missing in Mandi after cloudbursts and landslides

Shimla: Heavy and incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh over the past few days have resulted in multiple incidents of building collapse, landslides, as well as widespread road blockages at multiple locations.

Mandi district, in particular, has been severely impacted due to cloudbursts and flash floods. Karsog and Dharampur – two municipal areas in Mandi have suffered widespread damages due to the fury of rain gods.

In Karsog, the old market got swept away last night due to flash floods, while a couple of vehicles were also seen floating in the gushing flow of water. The houses situated near riverbanks suffered serious damage, while many were left stranded due to a sudden rise in water levels. One person has been reported dead.

Karsog DSP Taranjeet Singh told IANS that disaster management teams are on the job and they have lifted out more than 25 to safety, so far.

Dharampur, another province in Mandi, also witnessed the impact of flash floods. Heavy rains triggered landslides, and this in turn demolished many houses. A couple of household animals are reported to have perished in the incident.

The water levels in rivers and water bodies have risen to abnormal levels due to torrential rains, raising fears of public safety in low-lying areas. The administration has advised people against visiting riverbanks and overflowing drains.

The relief and rescue teams are on high alert and are ready to swing into action if the situation goes out of control in any region. Meanwhile, the educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have been closed in Mandi, due to fears of the downpour aggravating into a bigger crisis.

In the Gohar subdivision, a house was washed away in the severe floods, putting many lives in peril. Many families are said to have gone missing, while a mother and daughter were rescued.

Those who went missing have been identified as Padam Singh (75), Devku Devi (70), Jhabe Ram (50), Gokulchand Pangalur, Parvati Devi (47), Jhabe Ram Pangalyu, Surmi Devi (70), Indra Dev (29), Jhabe Ram, Umavati (27), Kanika and Gautam (7).

Sirmaur district, a southern district of Himachal Pradesh, is also being battered by heavy rains. Normal life has been adversely impacted as roads and streets remain waterlogged, thereby disrupting public transportation. Electricity supply has been affected because of the malfunctioning of transformers due to incessant rains.

Rivers and drains are overflowing due to the intense downpour. People have been advised to stay far from water bodies.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) regional manager Asheenth Sharma, speaking to IANS, said that at least 10 bus routes have been suspended due to landslides and challenges arising out of it.

“Four bus routes from Nahan and Pachhad, from each, have been cancelled while two bus routes from Dadahu bus stand have been put off, till the situation improves,” he informed.



