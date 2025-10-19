Himachal focuses on tribal development; 35,000 families benefitted

The Himachal Pradesh government has accelerated tribal development with an investment of more than Rs 3,000 crore in the past two-and-a-half years in the state, government officials said on Sunday.

This intervention has directly benefitted more than 35,000 tribal families through improved infrastructure, enhanced access to education and healthcare, livelihood generation programmes and better social services, an official statement said.

New roads, bridges, residential schools, health facilities and community-based interventions are steadily transforming the socio-economic landscape in the state.

The Tribal Area Development Programme has been implemented on a strong financial footing with budgetary provisions of Rs 855 crore in 2022-23, Rs 857.14 crore in 2023-24, Rs 890.28 crore in 2024-25 and a proposed Rs 638.73 crore for 2025-26.

Major civil works, including roads, bridges, transport infrastructure and public buildings, accounted for Rs 290.58 crore in 2022-23, Rs 287.99 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 62.92 crore in 2024-25, with Rs 125.06 crore allocated for 2025-26.

Recognising the challenge of service delivery in high-altitude and sparsely populated areas, the state government has strengthened basic public services in remote hamlets.

Health sub-centres have been upgraded, mobile outreach and referral units deployed, while drinking water and electricity supply have been made more reliable.

Livelihood support linked to horticulture, animal husbandry and value-addition of local produce has helped stabilise incomes of tribal households, the statement said.

Under the Vibrant Village Programme, 75 frontier habitations in Kinnaur, Pooh and Spiti have been mapped and development plans framed to strengthen infrastructure, social services and economic opportunities along border areas.

Work has already commenced on connectivity, housing and community assets in these villages.

Education has been another area of priority.

Four Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Nichar, Bharmour, Pangi and Lahaul are currently hosting 1,008 students, with 150 new school admissions made every year in Class 6.

The construction of new school and hostel complexes at Pangi and Lahaul is underway with Rs 2 crore and Rs.1.90 crore, respectively, already released.

The state government has also surpassed its targets under the 20-point programme as compared to a target of 7,502 families in 2022-23 and 8,598 families covered in 2023-24.

Similarly, 12,663 families were covered against a target of 6,573 in 2024-25, which is nearly twice the target.

For 2025-26 as many as 6,314 families have been targeted.