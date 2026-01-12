Himachal gifts ‘chilgoza’ saplings to Bhutan

Shimla: Strengthening the long-standing friendly and amicable relations with Bhutan, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday flagged off a vehicle from here carrying chilgoza (pine nut) saplings as a gift to Bhutan.

The Chief Minister said India and Bhutan share warm and cordial relations, and this green initiative will further strengthen the bond of friendship between the two neighbours.

He said Himachal Pradesh and Bhutan have similar Himalayan natural heritage. The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department would also provide chilgoza seeds of Rs 5 lakh to Bhutan soon.

In addition, training would be given to Bhutan’s forest officials on how to grow chilgoza plants.

‘Chilgoza’ (pine nuts) is a unique and highly valuable species of the western Himalayas. It is closely linked with environmental protection, biodiversity and local livelihood.

A team from Bhutan’s Forest Department would soon visit Himachal for this purpose. The state government would involve local women’s groups in chilgoza-based activities and provide them with financial support.

Efforts related to ‘chilgoza’ cultivation and development would be further expanded. The Chief Minister said earlier also 50 kg chilgoza seeds had also been provided to Bhutan.

The Chief Minister said the government is taking several steps to promote forest conservation and expand forest cover.

As a result of government efforts, the forest area of the state has increased by approximately 55 square kilometres.

This year, plantation work is being carried out on around 9,000 hectares of forest land under various schemes and projects, with 60 per cent fruit-bearing plants.

To increase the green cover, 600 hectares of plantation are being undertaken on barren hills under the Chief Minister Van Vistar Yojana. Additionally, 2,019 Van Mitras have been appointed for forest protection and management since 2019.