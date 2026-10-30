- Nadda accuses Congress of ‘maligning’ democracy, defends SIR
- Assam seeks to reverse youth migration through investment, industrial growth: Himanta Sarma
- Telangana CM accuses KCR of attempting to grab Rs 50,000 crore land
- IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh calls on President Murmu ahead of his retirement
- Helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham crashes near Joshimath; search operation underway
- Uttarakhand to observe Sardar Patel’s 151st birth anniversary as National Unity Day tomorrow
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Death Anniversary 2026: Remembering The Founder Of Arya Samaj And His Reformist Legacy
- Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam, Shares Adorable Pics
Himachal govt grants licence rights of Wildflower Hall Hotel
In Short
This is said to be the highest-ever revenue-sharing bid in India for a transaction of this nature.
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government said on Friday that it has concluded the competitive e-auction for granting licence rights for the operation and management of the five-star Wildflower Hall Hotel in Shimla, securing an unprecedented revenue-sharing bid of 47.1 per cent of the annual gross revenue.
This is said to be the highest-ever revenue-sharing bid in India for a transaction of this nature.
The arrangement is expected to generate substantial and sustained recurring revenue for the state exchequer, estimated at around Rs 3 crore per month, with an annual escalation of 3 per cent over the licence period of 35 years.
The transaction is projected to generate aggregate revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore during the licence period, besides an upfront licence fee of Rs 24 crore and a committed minimum investment of Rs 50 crore in the hotel property, the government said.
Significantly, this achievement follows the successful conclusion of nearly 25 years of prolonged litigation, culminating in the restoration of the hotel property to the government pursuant to judicial proceedings before the Supreme Court.
Consequently, the state government has secured complete ownership and control of the hotel land and property, the joint venture company and its associated assets and rights, along with cash accruals of around Rs 400 crore.
The successful auction, conducted through a transparent and competitive bidding process, represents a major achievement in unlocking the economic potential of this iconic property while retaining full ownership of the hotel and its underlying assets with the state government.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the state in every major project and public asset.
He said the successful resolution of the Wildflower Hall matter, after nearly 25 years of litigation, was a significant achievement for the state.
He also added that the state government had consistently pursued the state's legitimate interests in several important projects.
He said the state government would not compromise on the interests of the state and its people and would continue to pursue every matter firmly and transparently.
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
Reliance Industries Q2 profit jumps 22 pc on strong O2C, Jio performance
ONDC ‘DigiDukaan’ to empower kirana retailers via digital procurement, supply chain efficiency: Goyal
Himachal govt grants licence rights of Wildflower Hall Hotel
CEC ‘Public Impeachment’ Bid Put Off; Amit Shah Throws Down Challenge: Govt Ready for Special Session
FM Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on IDBI Bank stake sale
Emotional Connect, Political Punch: 'Apna Narendra Bhai' in Gujarat
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure