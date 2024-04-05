Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Criticizes PM Modi's Response To Monsoon Disaster

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to provide assistance during Himachal Pradesh's worst monsoon disaster. She claims that while the Centre did not offer special financial aid, the state government allocated a ₹4500-crore package independently to aid affected individuals.



Singh expressed disappointment in PM Modi's response, alleging that despite her appeal for financial assistance for disaster relief, the Prime Minister deferred to the Chief Minister's authority. While Singh's efforts with PM Modi proved futile, she lauded Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his proactive assistance in resolving issues related to national highways in the state.

Singh asserted that the Congress party will raise the issue of inadequate central assistance during the monsoon disaster in the upcoming elections. She highlighted the preparedness and enthusiasm of Congress workers for the polls, expressing confidence in securing victory in both the Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Singh emphasized the strength of Congress workers in winning elections, attributing their success to grassroots campaigning and advocacy of the government's achievements. Despite initial reluctance to contest the Lok Sabha elections, Singh shifted her stance following the BJP's nomination of Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. She reaffirmed her commitment to follow the directives of the Congress central leadership.

Pratibha Singh's criticism of PM Modi's response to the monsoon disaster underscores the political dynamics surrounding disaster relief efforts. Her contrasting views on the ground situation and the election campaign strategy highlight the complexities of political decision-making and electoral dynamics in Himachal Pradesh.