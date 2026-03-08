Himachal Pradesh Expands ‘Destitute’ Definition To Include Women Abandoned By Husbands

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to broaden the definition of “destitute women” by including women who have been abandoned by their husbands and do not have an independent source of income. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Under amendments approved to the Social Security Pension Rules, 2010, such women will now be eligible to receive benefits under various state welfare schemes meant for destitute women. The revised rules also aim to simplify the certification process required to access these benefits.

During the meeting, the cabinet also decided to invite public objections and suggestions regarding proposed amendments to certain provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Elections) Rules, 1994. The changes propose that panchayats reserved for two consecutive terms since the base year 2010 will not remain reserved in the upcoming panchayat elections scheduled for May 31.

Several other decisions were taken in the meeting, including extending 40 percent of the Local Area Development Fund under the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy to support “children of the state”. The cabinet also approved cancelling 15 hydroelectric projects that failed to start despite receiving benefits under a one-time amnesty scheme.

Additionally, the government approved the allocation of the 10-MW small hydroelectric project at Pandoh to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, subject to the return of unused land to the state government. The state will receive 13 percent free power along with an additional five percent share of the generated electricity.

The cabinet further cleared the recruitment of 111 posts across multiple departments, approved the formation of a Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union in Kangra district, and enhanced heli-taxi services on the Chandigarh–Shimla route to improve connectivity.