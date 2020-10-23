Himachal Pradesh: Seven houses gutted in Kinnaur fire

Shimla: Seven wooden houses were gutted in a fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday, police said. However, there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire at Purbani village is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the incident and directed local authorities to ensure timely rehabilitation of the fire-affected villagers.

Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand, along with senior officers of the district, rushed to the incident site and supervised the relief and rescue operations.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected family, a government statement said.