Himachal to provide grant to daughters of widows for higher education

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday said it has expanded the ambit of the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna by extending financial assistance to daughters of widows pursuing higher education both within and outside the state.

The scheme, which is designed to provide comprehensive support in the areas of education, health and nutrition to children of widows, destitute or divorced women and disabled parents, has now been amended to benefit eligible daughters up to 27 years to pursue higher education.

Under the provisions, beneficiaries enrolled in professional courses at government-run institutions outside the state will be eligible to receive financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month for up to 10 months to cover rent or paying guest accommodation expenses, in cases where government hostel facilities are unavailable.

The professional courses covered under the expanded scheme include engineering and technology, business and management, medical and allied health sciences, law, computer applications and IT certifications, education and humanities programmes under the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) courses offered by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology.

At present, the scheme provides monthly financial assistance to children of eligible women and disabled parents up to 18 years of age, in addition to covering tuition fees, hostel charges and other related educational expenses for students enrolled in government institutions within the state.

Currently, 504 girls in the 18-27 age group are availing benefits under the scheme and it is estimated that nearly 20 per cent of them may opt for professional courses under the expanded provisions, a government statement said. To support this anticipated demand, an additional annual budget allocation of approximately Rs 1 crore will be earmarked.

For this fiscal, the government has allocated Rs 31.01 crore under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna, of which Rs 22.96 crore had already been utilized till February 3.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the government's commitment to the upliftment of vulnerable sections of society, emphasising that the primary objective of the scheme is to foster self-reliance among beneficiaries by providing sustained financial and logistical support.



