Hindu families from Pakistan take part in Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar:The bonds of the Sanatan that they have with what was once the Motherland of their ancestors remain profoundly strong in their faith. This has brought a group of 68 Hindu devotees from the Sindh province of Pakistan to make a pilgrimage to Maha Kumbh Mela. They not only took a dip in the holy Sangam but also immersed the ashes of their ancestors in the waters. The Pakistani devotees were deeply moved by the arrangements for Mahakumbh and the grandeur of this divine event.

Maha Kumbh is not only just the largest event of the Sanatan faith but also a significant gathering for religion and spirituality worldwide.

In this spirit, 68 Sanatan followers from Pakistan arrived at Sangam Ghat to partake in Maha Kumbh. They came to Prayagraj on a special visa issued to immerse the ashes of their ancestors. Mahant Ramnath, who accompanied the devotees, shared that they had previously visited Haridwar, where they immersed and worshipped the ashes of about 480 ancestors.

They shared how it had been their wish for many years, and also the hope of their ancestors, to participate in Maha Kumbh, bathe in the holy Triveni, and take back water from this sacred place. They extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India and the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh for allowing them to attend such a divine and grand event of the Sanatan faith. The devotees praised the arrangements of Maha Kumbh, noting the atmosphere, food quality, and cleanliness as commendable.