Hindu Group Vandalizes Historic Tomb In UP's Fatehpur, Claims Structure Built Over Ancient Temple

A Hindu organization vandalized a historic tomb in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Monday, asserting that the medieval structure was constructed over an ancient temple site. The incident has prompted authorities to deploy substantial police and Provincial Armed Constabulary forces throughout the area while establishing security barriers around the contested location.

The disputed structure is situated in Abu Nagar, Rediya locality within Sadar tehsil and is officially documented in government records under Khasra number 753 as Maqbara Mangi, designated as national property. The controversy intensified when members of the Math Mandir Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti, along with other Hindu groups and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, declared the tomb to be a temple dedicated to Thakurji and Lord Shiva, claiming it dates back over a millennium.

Footage from the incident shows numerous individuals carrying saffron flags and chanting religious slogans while surrounding the tomb structure. The disturbance was initiated following claims by BJP district president Mukhlal Pal, who alleged that what is recorded as the tomb of Nawab Abdus Samad has been misidentified and is actually an ancient temple that was modified over time.

Pal cited the presence of lotus motifs and trident symbols within the structure as evidence supporting his temple theory. He declared that the religious community would not tolerate what he characterized as the conversion of their temple into a mosque, announcing plans to conduct prayer ceremonies at the site regardless of administrative objections. He called upon followers to gather at Puri Thakur Dak Bungalow for a coordinated march and worship session.

Virendra Pandey from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reinforced these claims, identifying the site as a temple dedicated to Lord Bholenath and Shri Krishna. He pointed to religious symbols, a circumambulation path, and a temple well as supporting evidence, expressing desire to clean the premises for upcoming Janmashtami celebrations scheduled for August 16. Pandey criticized the administration for not responding seriously to their concerns despite advance notification.

National Ulama Council's National Secretary Mo Naseem strongly condemned the incident, characterizing it as an attempt to distort historical records and disturb communal harmony. He emphasized that the location contains centuries-old graves and is properly documented in government files, questioning whether every mosque and tomb would now face similar challenges. Naseem warned that his organization would initiate protests if authorities failed to prevent the planned August 11 program.

District administration officials have implemented comprehensive security measures in response to the volatile situation. Junior Engineer Avinash Pandey from Nagar Palika Parishad confirmed that barricading operations were conducted under direct orders from the District Officer to prevent unauthorized access to the disputed area. Police forces continue patrolling the vicinity while officials monitor developments to prevent further escalation.

The administration maintains its position that the land remains officially registered as a national property tomb according to government documentation, while security personnel work to maintain order in the sensitive area.