Hindu Rao Hospital Covid patients to be shifted to government hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a press conference on Saturday about the problems of health and hospitals in the state. On the issue of protests over the salaries of doctors for several days, he said there is an appeal to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to release salaries of doctors and health workers of Kasturba Gandhi and Hindu Rao Hospital.

If the MCD is unable to run the hospitals, then hand them over to the Delhi government. He said that corona patients admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital would soon be shifted to Delhi government hospitals.

He said due to the doctors' strike, the Delhi government has instructed the transfer of all corona patients from Hindu Rao Hospital. It may be mentioned here that the health workers gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the administration on Friday after an ongoing demonstration demanding salaries for the past several days at the Hindu Rao Hospital in North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The doctors told the medical superintendent of the hospital that if salaries were not released within the next 48 hours, they would withdraw services also from the Covid ward.The health workers of the Hindu Rao Hospital have not been paid salaries for the last four months. Health workers have been demonstrating for salaries for the past several days. On Wednesday, doctors also announced a symbolic indefinite strike.