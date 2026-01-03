Hindu saints back Ex-ASI director’s claims on Qutub Minar, seek govt intervention in reclaiming monument

Varanasi: A ‘disclosure’ by the former regional director of former Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Dharamveer Sharma, about the ‘Hindu character’ of Qutub Minar triggered demands from the religious leaders for reclaiming the ancient monument and also restore the ‘dhwaja’ of Lord Vishnu, as it is said to have existed centuries ago.

The former regional director of ASI, speaking at the ongoing ‘Delhi Shabdotsava 2026’, said that the monument was actually a Vedhshala and not a minaret as widely claimed. Vedhshala means an observatory for observing Astronomy (the movement of the Sun).

A couple of Hindu saints and sages speaking to IANS raised demands that the ‘Qutub Minar’ should be handed over to Sanatanis, and also a temple be constructed over the premises.

Devacharya ji Maharaj, head of Patapuri Math, said, “During the Mughal rule, temples and monasteries were demolished, and mosques were built. But it can be stated with utmost certainty that Qutub Minar still bears the symbols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

“I request the government to consider this matter, respecting the sentiments of the Sanatan culture. The monument should be handed over to Sanatanis and a grand temple should be constructed with Lord Vishnu’s flag,” he urged.

Mahant Jagdishwar Das ji Maharaj said, “What we know as Qutub Minar today, actually is Lord Vishnu’s pillar. Several articles have been written about it. Pillars used to be built in ancient times during the Ramanuj sect. Even today, pillars can be found at multiple places. In the same way, the site is a Vishnu pillar. Mughals destroyed several sites, including ancient temples, and built mosques and dargahs in those places.”

Jagdishwar Das Ji Maharaj slammed the Congress, accusing it of appeasing the minorities to win their votes.

Earlier, former ASI Regional chief Dharmveer Sharma claimed that the Qutub Minar was an observatory for the Hindus. He referred to his studies, citing that the “Qutub Minar is tilted towards the southern direction by 25 inches. On June 21, when the Sun declines towards the South, no shadow of the Qutub Minar is cast during the time duration of 12-12:30 or sometimes even more than that. There is literary as well as archaeological evidence for this.”

He stated that the Qutub Minar was earlier surrounded by temples of the 27 Nakshatras, which were conjoined and its debris was used for the construction of the Jama Masjid.



