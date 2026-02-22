Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Odisha farmer Hirok Patel, whose ingenuity Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded in his latest 'Mann Ki Baat', has transformed limited land into a high-yield farming mode by combining modern techniques with traditional knowledge to successfully double his income, while inspiring farmers across the country to innovate and optimise resources.

Hailing from a village in Odisha's Sundargarh district, Patel admitted that his formal education was limited. "I haven’t had much formal education; I studied only up to matriculation. My parents farmed traditionally on one acre, and I joined them, learning gradually," he said.

Patel began experimenting with modern farming techniques in 2015 and, by 2018, had fully embraced technical farming. Facing constraints of limited land, he constructed three ponds and developed raised beds over them to grow climber crops such as bottle gourd. "Since land was limited, I thought about how to double the income on less land. The Prime Minister has said farmers’ income should double. That motivated me to innovate using ponds for cultivation," he said.

The farmer currently grows vegetables in one pond while cultivating fruit-bearing plants like banana, ber (Indian jujube), and guava in other areas. He also practices mixed farming, including mushroom cultivation, effectively combining five to six types of crops. On average, his monthly income ranges between Rs 4 to 5 lakh, depending on the yield.

Patel credits his father for inspiration and said the Prime Minister’s vision for farmers also motivated him. “I want to tell young farmers to work hard. Success comes only through effort,” he added.

He revealed that he was unaware of being mentioned on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ until the Prime Minister named him while he was in Patna. "I was very happy," he said.

Patel has benefited from several government schemes and institutional support, which he says have greatly aided his farming innovations and overall productivity.