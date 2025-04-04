Historic: Chairman Dhankhar hails passage of Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha’s longest-ever 17-hour sitting

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as a “historic legislation” and called it a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through dialogue and shared purpose.

Highlighting the 119 per cent productivity of the Upper House during the Budget Session, Dhankhar congratulated the members for joining the “unprecedented” sitting – the longest in its history – for discussion on the Bill, including four hours past midnight.

“The Rajya Sabha etched its name into the annals of legislative history. The sitting began at 11 a.m. on April 3 and continued till 4.02 a.m. the next, that is, this day. The longest in its history,” he said, complimenting members for their 17-hour initiative to debate the legislation.

“This would send a very great message to people at large and enhance belief in this great institution,” he said, as the Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die.

He congratulated members for sitting in the House to pass the transformative Waqf (Amendment) Bill, “bringing about transparency and accountability to Waqf properties and management while modernising legacy systems and upholding principles of equity and justice”.

“The session will be remembered for the historic legislative accomplishments and the spirit of unity that prevailed. It stands as a defining moment in India’s parliamentary journey. A powerful reminder of what can be achieved through dialogue, perseverance and shared purpose,” he said.

Dhankhar said, “The Rajya Sabha has once again set democratic standards worth emulation by others. Our future sittings will see enhancement of these democratic values."

He also recalled the occasion on which the House was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked all members for assistance in conducting the proceedings.

“I acknowledge the diligent efforts of the Secretary General and the staff for having engaged in the smooth functioning of the House, working long hours,” he said.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 1 p.m., following brief proceedings after start, as the Treasury Bench members shouted slogans against the West Bengal government which was castigated by the Supreme Court over the teachers’ job scam.