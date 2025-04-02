‘Historic day’, says Rijiju ahead of introduction of Waqf Amendment Bill in LS

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called Wednesday a historic day as the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju emphasised that the Bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, is in the national interest and will benefit the entire country, especially Muslims, women, and children.

Speaking to the media ahead of the parliamentary proceedings, Rijiju stated, “Today is a historic day, as the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 will be presented in the Lok Sabha. I want to make it very clear that this bill, introduced in the national interest, will be supported not only by millions of Muslims but by the entire country. We are committed to any initiative that benefits the nation, especially for the welfare of poor Muslims, women, and children. Those opposing the bill are doing so for political reasons. I will present the rest of my arguments in the House.”

Rijiju’s comments came as he responded to opposition parties’ concerns that the Waqf Bill would negatively impact the Muslim community.

The Minister assured that the Bill would not harm Muslims in any way, dismissing the opposition's claims as attempts to spread confusion. He further stated that he would provide detailed information in the Lok Sabha later in the day.

Addressing the potential for unrest, Rijiju also urged the public to maintain peace and avoid spreading misinformation, drawing parallels with the controversy surrounding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, where opposition parties were accused of inciting the Muslim community.

The Waqf Amendment Bill is designed to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address existing challenges and improve the management of Waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to streamline the Waqf Board’s functions, ensuring the efficient administration of these properties.

The Union government first announced the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Tuesday, revealing that the Bill would be tabled in the Lok Sabha shortly after the Question Hour. The Bill will be followed by a detailed debate lasting up to eight hours.

This Bill builds on the 2024 Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill, which were introduced with similar objectives to improve the functioning of the Waqf Board and address ongoing management issues.

The government is hopeful that the amendments in legislation will pass with wide support across the political spectrum.