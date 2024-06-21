  • Menu
Historic State Visit: Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi to Bolster Indo-Bangla Ties

Historic State Visit: Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi to Bolster Indo-Bangla Ties
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina embarked on a two-day state visit to New Delhi, marking the first bilateral visit by any head of government after the BJP-led NDA government's latest term began. The visit aims to strengthen ties through meetings, agreements, and discussions about a potential trade pact.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed for New Delhi on Friday afternoon for a two-day state visit, upon the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the first bilateral visit since the BJP-led NDA resecured its government for the third time. A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight transported Hasina from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the national news agency.

During her stay, Hasina will engage in one-to-one meetings and delegation-level discussions with Modi, culminating in the signing of several agreements and MoUs aimed at enhancing bilateral relations. Discussions will also cover potential trade agreements, bolstering the decade-long robust regional partnership between the two nations.

This marks Hasina's second trip to New Delhi in less than 15 days, following her attendance at Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9. The itinerary includes a red carpet reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, meetings with top Indian officials, and a banquet luncheon hosted by Modi at Hyderabad House. She is set to return to Dhaka after concluding meetings with Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu.

