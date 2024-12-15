  • Menu
Historic Temple In Sambhal Reopens After 46-Year Closure Following 1978 Riots

Historic Temple In Sambhal Reopens After 46-Year Closure Following 1978 Riots
Highlights

The Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, UP, reopens after 46 years during an anti-encroachment drive, marking a significant moment for the local community who were displaced following 1978 communal riots.

The Sambhal administration has reopened the Bhasma Shankar temple, which had remained locked since the 1978 communal riots. The temple, housing a Hanuman idol and a Shivling, was discovered during an anti-encroachment drive near the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, who found the temple during an electricity theft inspection, coordinated with district authorities for its reopening. The temple holds significant historical and religious importance for the local Hindu community, particularly the Rastogi community, who were forced to relocate following the 1978 riots.

According to Vishnu Shankar Rastogi, an 82-year-old patron of the Nagar Hindu Mahasabha, the temple was a central religious site for approximately 25-30 Hindu families before their displacement. Local residents believe the temple to be around 500 years old. The administration now plans to restore the temple's well and has implemented this reopening amid broader efforts to address encroachments and power theft in the area, following recent unrest over a court-ordered survey of the nearby Shahi Jama Masjid.

