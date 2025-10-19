HM Amit Shah approves Rs 1,950.80 crore for Karnataka, Maharashtra disaster relief

Along with the release of Rs 1,950.80 crore to Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Central Government has released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs 2,189.28 crore under NDRF to 15 States during 2025-26, an official said on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crore, as the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF, to Karnataka and Maharashtra, for the year 2025-26, said the official in a statement.

“Out of the total amount of Rs 1,950.80 crore, Rs 384.40 crore was approved for Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help these states provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the south-west monsoon of this year,” said the statement.

This year, Centre has already released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs 2,189.28 crore under NDRF to 15 States, said the statement.

In addition, Rs 4,571.30 crore has been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine States.

The Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood, landslides, and cloudburst-affected States.

During this year’s monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of NDRF in the 30 States/UTs for rescue and relief operations.

Earlier this month, HM Amit Shah-led High-Level Committee (HLC) approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional Central assistance to Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods, landslides during 2024.

This Central assistance was provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), said a statement.

Out of the total amount of Rs 707.97 crore, Rs 313.69 crore was approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat.

The High-Level Committee also approved Rs 903.67 crore to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan under the NDRF for Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services.

A total outlay of Rs 903.67 crore will have Rs 676.33 crore as Central assistance. Out of the total amount of Rs 903.67 crore, Rs 117.19 crore has been approved for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.