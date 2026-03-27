HM Amit Shah, Delhi L-G Sandhu discuss development, security

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lt Governor T.S. Sandhu on Friday discussed various issues related to the national capital, including development and security, an official said.

During the interaction, Sandhu is believed to have briefed Home Minister Shah on the measures being taken to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Delhi 2047’, including efforts to combat pollution, clean the Yamuna, and improve transit corridors for sustainable development and enhanced quality of life.

In a post on X, Sandhu shared details of the meeting. “Called on Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji @AmitShah earlier today,” he wrote. Sandhu, as the constitutional head of the national capital, oversees matters related to land, security, and administration.

On Thursday, the L-G shared information about a meeting with experts from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) regarding the redevelopment of city transit corridors.

In a post on X, Sandhu said: “A comprehensive presentation was made by the reputed School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi on the redevelopment of transit corridors in Delhi, aimed at transforming them into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented, and recreational stretches functional 24x7.”

“This impactful initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urban rejuvenation -- promoting tourism, boosting local consumption, and generating employment opportunities,” he said.

Such an ambitious endeavour will require strong cooperation and seamless coordination among the capital’s various civic agencies, he added.

The L-G wrote on X: “Assured Prof. Dr Virendra Kr Paul, Director, SPA Delhi, of full support in examining the project’s viability and facilitating effective inter-agency coordination for its successful implementation.”

The presentation came a day after the L-G met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, to discuss issues related to the national capital’s infrastructure.

“A pleasure to meet Hon’ble Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Shri @mlkhattar ji. We discussed a number of key challenge areas where the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power can support Delhi’s development and infrastructure needs,” the L-G said in a post.

In another development earlier, the L-G met Johannes Zutt, Vice President of the World Bank, at Lok Niwas.

In a message on social media, L-G Sandhu said: “Held a constructive discussion on leveraging global expertise and strengthening partnerships across key sectors, including urban rejuvenation, education, sanitation, and skill development.”

“Delhi remains firmly committed to sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for all its residents, in line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji,” Sandhu added.