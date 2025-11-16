HM Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead discussions on key issues concerning states and the Centre at the Northern Zonal Council’s meeting in Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday, an official said.

Under HM Shah’s chairmanship, the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council may discuss broad issues of national importance, including the speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children and the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) for their swift disposal.

Issues like providing brick-and-mortar banking facilities within the designated area of every village; implementation of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112); and various regional-level common interest issues such as strengthening nutrition, education, health, electricity, urban planning, and the cooperative system may also come up for discussion, said a statement issued on Sunday.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises the states/UTs of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh.

Senior officials from the Government of India, state governments, and union territories will also participate in the meeting, chaired by HM Shah.

This meeting on Monday will be organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs, with the Haryana government as its host.

The Union Home Minister is the chairperson of the Northern Zonal Council, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is its vice-chairperson.

The role of the Zonal Councils is advisory; however, over the past few years, these councils have proven to be an important factor in promoting healthy bonds of mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields.

Five Zonal Councils, including the Northern Zonal Council, were established under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

With the cooperation of all state governments, Central ministries, and departments, a total of 63 meetings of the various Zonal Councils and their permanent committees have been held in the last 11 years, said a statement.

The Zonal Councils provide a forum for resolving and progressing issues and disputes between the Centre and the Member States/UTs, among the Member States/UTs, and within the zone, it said.