HM Amit Shah to release white paper against Trinamool govt in Bengal on March 28

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release a "charge sheet" or a "White Paper" against the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress on March 28, during his two-day visit to the poll-bound state amid the upcoming two-phased Assembly elections next month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said on Wednesday.

A state BJP committee member said that although it was initially decided that the manifesto, which the party is describing as "Sankalp Patra" now will be released either on April 3 or April 4.

The state committee member also said that all attempts are made so that the Union Home Minister himself releases the "Sankalp Patra", considering that during one of the recent 'Parivartan Yatra' programmes of the BJP at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district this month, Amit Shah highlighted the programmes to be undertaken by the party if the latter comes to power in West Bengal after the upcoming polls conclude.

Meanwhile, on the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal on Wednesday, BJP President Nitin Nabin chaired a series of high-level organisational and strategic meetings with the party's state election management team, along with representatives from women, youth NGOs, club, religious organisations, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward class (OBC) groups.

"These discussions focused on strengthening booth-level management, expanding grassroots outreach, and sharpening the party's election strategy," a statement issued by the West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday evening said.

According to the West Bengal BJP statement, BJP President Nabin expressed confidence that the people of West Bengal were ready for a change and were determined to move towards a future free from fear, corruption, and instability.

"He (Nitin Nabin) highlighted issues such as governance, development, women's safety, employment opportunities, and effective implementation of central welfare schemes as key concerns of the electorate and said that the upcoming state election is a decisive moment for West Bengal, where people will choose progress, security, and good governance. He urged all party workers to actively engage with citizens, take the party's vision and manifesto to every household, and work tirelessly over the coming weeks to ensure victory," the BJP's state committee member added.



