HM Shah to join party workers at 'Poriborton Yatra' in South 24 Parganas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the people of West Bengal, “tormented by TMC’s misgovernance”, are yearning for change, as he announced his decision to join the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ being held by the state unit of the BJP.

In a post on X, HM Shah said that to amplify the public resolve for change, the BJP's West Bengal unit has launched the ‘Poriborton Yatra’, and that he would join party workers at its inauguration from South 24 Parganas district.

“The people of Bengal, tormented by TMC's misgovernance, desire change. To amplify this public resolve for change, BJP4Bengal has launched the ‘Poriborton Yatra’. Today, I will be among the workers at the inauguration of the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ from South 24 Parganas. Through this journey, BJP workers will carry the resolve for an ‘Infiltrator-Free Bengal’ to every corner of the state,” HM Shah wrote.

The BJP’s state unit also launched a sharp social media campaign targeting the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, alleging a “wall clock of scams and Mahajungle Raj” under the Trinamool regime.

In a post on X, BJP4Bengal shared a graphic depicting a clock marked with various alleged issues, including “teacher recruitment scam”, “coal smuggling”, “ration corruption”, “unemployment”, “jobs stolen from youth”, “collapsing healthcare”, and “sexual crimes in campuses”, among others.

“To stop the TMC Model’s wall clock of scams and Mahajungle Raj, join the Poriborton Yatra. West Bengal is about to roar, and TMC will be shown the door,” the party posted.

The yatra, themed around the slogan ‘Poriborton Sankalpo, BJP Bikalpa’, is aimed at mobilising grassroots support across districts ahead of upcoming political battles in the state.

The BJP has repeatedly accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of failing on governance, law and order, and border security, particularly raising the issue of alleged infiltration from across the International Border.

Party leaders said the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ will traverse multiple districts, with workers interacting with citizens and highlighting what they describe as corruption, political violence and administrative failures under the Trinamool regime.

With HM Shah’s participation in the inaugural event at South 24 Parganas, the political temperature in West Bengal is expected to rise further as both major parties intensify their campaigns on the ground.