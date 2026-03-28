HM Shah to release White Paper against Trinamool govt in Bengal today

Kolkata: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will release a 'chargesheet' or a 'White Paper' against the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday.

The Union Home Minister will address the media at 12 noon on Saturday and will release the 'White Paper' then.

A state committee member of the BJP in West Bengal said that the 'White Paper' will highlight the instances of failures, misadministration, corruption, nepotism, and alleged orchestrated violence as a result of appeasement politics in West Bengal during the three terms of the Trinamool Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

HM Shah arrived at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport late on Friday night. His special flight was supposed to land at the Kolkata Airport at around 11.40 P.M., but his flight arrived at the airport at around 12.25 A.M.

However, due to adverse weather conditions following heavy downpour and gusty winds, his special flight could not land at the airport and remained airborne for quite some time. Finally, the flight landed at around 1.20 P.M.

Before his arrival in the city, Shah had already questioned why West Bengal was the only poll-bound state where there had been so many controversies over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to him, in two other poll-bound states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which are also ruled by non-BJP parties like that in West Bengal, there had not been a single controversy over the revision exercise.

“Neither judicial officers had to be appointed there, as it happened in West Bengal, nor any political party staged a sit-in demonstration against the revision exercise,” Shah had said.

Incidentally, Shah’s programme in Kolkata is happening just a day after the second supplementary list for the cases referred for judicial adjudication was published at 11.30 P.M. on Friday.

The list is available on the websites of both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

However, details of the second supplementary list -- including the total number of cases processed and how many names have been found excludable – are not available since no official figures on this count were shared with the media by the ECI till Saturday morning.