Hockey India & Adoptrees Collaborate for a Sustainable Future Through Tree Plantation Initiative

In a significant step towards promoting environmental sustainability in sports, Hockey India has partnered with Adoptrees as its Eco-Sustainability Partner to launch a large-scale plantation initiative during the Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad.

As part of this initiative, every major moment in the game will translate into a positive impact on the environment. For every penalty corner, 50 trees will be planted, and for every goal scored, 100 trees will be planted. Through this model, the excitement of the sport directly contributes to restoring ecosystems and supporting large-scale afforestation efforts across India.

The plantation drive will be carried out across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Telangana, ensuring that the impact reaches diverse ecological zones of the country.

The implementation of the project is being carried out in phases:

• Phase 1 – Nagaland: The plantation activity has already begun in Nagaland, marking the launch of the initiative.

• Phase 2 – Arunachal Pradesh: The next phase of plantation will be undertaken in Arunachal Pradesh, further expanding the green footprint.

• Phase 3 – Telangana: Preparatory work including slotting and drainage system development is currently underway, after which plantations will commence in Telangana as well.

On the opening day of the tournament, which featured four matches, the initiative recorded an encouraging start. Based on the match statistics, Adoptrees has committed to planting 3,250 trees, which will be executed as part of Phase One of the project.

The plantation activities linked to the tournament will continue throughout the event, with matches scheduled from 8th March to 14th March, and the corresponding tree plantations will be completed within this period.

This initiative also aligns closely with the FIH’s “Giving Back to Forests” initiative, reinforcing a global commitment within the hockey ecosystem to contribute to environmental restoration and climate responsibility.

Hockey India and Adoptrees are jointly ensuring that the sustainability effort goes beyond symbolic action. The plantations will be closely monitored to maintain a high survival rate, and instead of planting seeds, the initiative will deploy well-grown saplings aged between one to two years, which significantly increases survival and ecological impact.

Through this collaboration, Hockey India and Adoptrees aim to demonstrate how sports can become a powerful catalyst for environmental change, ensuring that every moment on the field contributes to building a greener and more sustainable future.