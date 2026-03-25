‘Hold parties responsible if probe reveals their involvement’: Panel on Parth Pawar’s land deal ​

Mumbai: The inquiry committee report on the Pune land deal involving Parth Pawar, son of former Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar, stated that should the police investigation reveal the involvement of any other parties, they shall also be held responsible. ​

It is named Parth Pawar, whom Sheetal Tejwani had given a notarised Power of Attorney for government land, terming the act illegal, incorrect, and criminal. ​

Parth Pawar is now a Rajya Sabha MP from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.​

The deal concerns 40 acres of prime land in the Mundhwa area of Pune city, near the upmarket Koregaon Park. The land, reportedly worth Rs 1,800 crore, was reportedly to be sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, of which Parth Pawar is a partner, for Rs 300 crore, with a stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore. ​

The government, by resolution dated November 7, 2025, constituted an Inquiry Committee to investigate irregularities in the sale transactions of this government land.​

The report, tabled in the state legislature on Wednesday, was prepared by a six-member committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue). ​

It stated that a sale deed was registered to transfer government land in an unauthorised manner, and added that the sellers, the buyers, and the officials from the Revenue, Stamp, and Registration departments who registered such deeds were definitely responsible for this grave irregularity. ​

Currently, the land in question is leased to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) for 50 years, and the report recommends that it be granted to the BSI on a permanent occupancy basis.​

The report said that the BSI implements critical projects, such as ex-situ conservation centres and thematic gardens, to preserve and research rare and endangered regional plant species. ​

As strengthening these projects is a matter of national priority, the committee recommended that this land be granted to the BSI on a permanent occupancy basis.​

The report further noted that during the committee’s inquiry, representations were received requesting the inclusion of additional responsible individuals in the registered criminal cases. ​

In this regard, the committee clarified that its investigation focused on civil matters such as land revenue and loss of stamp duty. Since investigating or commenting on criminal matters did not fall within its jurisdiction, the committee did not conduct such an inquiry. ​

Regarding the criminal aspects, two cases have been filed at the police station, naming Sheetal Tejwani and Digvijay Amarsingh Patil in the FIR. Should the police investigation reveal the involvement of any other parties, they shall also be held responsible.​

While commenting on the demand to make Parth Pawar an accused in the case, the report noted that during the hearing regarding M/S Amedia Enterprises LLP, various documents, including financial balance sheets, company resolutions, names and shares of partners, and a second Power of Attorney executed by Sheetal Tejwani, were submitted. ​

A request was also made to file a case against other partners of the firm. The committee clarified that commenting on the firm's financial status was outside its purview and a matter for police investigation. ​

It stated that Tejwani had given a notarised Power of Attorney to Parth Pawar, and executing a Power of Attorney regarding government land was illegal and incorrect, adding that this matter was of a criminal nature.​

While FIRs have been filed against the individuals named in the sale deed, the aforementioned Power of Attorney, which pertains to the same government land, is also under investigation by the police.​

The report noted that in this case of government land sale, two FIRs have been registered at the police station against Tejwani (Power of Attorney holder for Ashok Gaikwad and 271 others), Digvijay Amarsingh Patil (representing M/s Amedia Enterprises LLP), Ravindra Taru (Joint Sub-Registrar), and Suryakant Yeole (Tehsildar, Pune City). Furthermore, Taru and Yeole have been suspended immediately, and proceedings to dismiss them from government service have been initiated.

The committee has also recommended conducting independent, time-bound inquiries into other officers or employees found responsible for irregularities during the investigation, and taking action against those found guilty. ​

Regarding this specific case, the committee noted that an attempt was made to effect a mutation entry in the revenue records based on the illegal sale deed. However, no such entry was recorded. ​

As of today, the Property Card lists the owner as “Bombay Government” (Government land), and physical possession is held by the BSI under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India.​

The committee observed that such incidents occur because government land records are not accurately updated periodically. ​

Therefore, timely updating of government land records is essential. ​

Using modern technology, a campaign-style inspection should be conducted regarding the total area of government land, allotted areas, allottees, the current status of encroachments, and land surveys. ​

The committee recommended that all information from this inspection be published transparently on the Revenue Department’s website.​



