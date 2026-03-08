Holi murder: Delhi BJP praises demolition of illegally built house of accused

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday welcomed demolition by civic agencies against the illegally built house of a family allegedly involved in the murder of a youth in Uttam Nagar on Holi.

Sachdeva also strongly condemned the violence that resulted in the killing of Tarun in Uttam Nagar on Holi over an altercation sparked by throwing of a water-filled balloon.

The city BJP President said that the extremists have inflicted many such wounds on the mothers of Delhi in the past as well, but after Tarun's brutal murder the right and strict action taken by the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will serve as a deterrent for others.

According to police officials, the dispute began on Holi after coloured water from a balloon accidentally splashed onto a woman from another family. The balloon had reportedly been thrown by an 11-year-old girl who was playing Holi on the terrace with her relatives.​

The balloon burst on the road, and the coloured water splashed onto the woman, sparking an argument between members of the two families. The dispute soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

On Saturday, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh and Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh met Tarun's family and assured that the culprits would receive the strictest possible punishment for their actions and that the law would take its course with full seriousness.​

On this occasion, Member of Parliament from West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Najafgarh District President (BJP), Raj Sharma, were also present.​

Ravindra Indraj Singh said that the incident is extremely painful and heartbreaking.​

Tarun was a bright, sensible young man with a promising future, and he was a pillar of hope and support for his family's better tomorrow. This tragic incident has shattered the family's hopes and aspirations, he said.​

He said that the festival of Holi, which symbolises brotherhood, love, and joy, has been tarnished by the violent mentality of a few culprits, which is extremely unfortunate.​

Ravindra Indraj Singh said that the Delhi government stands firmly with the victim's family in this difficult time.​

He assured the family that the culprits would receive the strictest possible punishment for their actions and that the law would take its course with full seriousness.​