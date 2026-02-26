Holi, Ramadan coincide: Muslim cleric calls for mutual respect, authorities tighten security

Lucknow: With the Hindu festival of Holi approaching and the holy month of Ramadan currently underway, All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Thursday appealed to members of all communities to respect each other's religious sentiments to ensure peace and harmony during the celebrations.

The Hindu community is set to celebrate Holi on March 5, while Muslims are observing Ramadan, a sacred month marked by fasting and prayer.

In view of the overlapping occasions, authorities across the country have put in place extensive security arrangements to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Rizvi said the coincidence of festivals calls for mutual understanding and cooperation.

"The festival of Holi is approaching, and last year it coincided with the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims respect all religious festivals, and for the sake of peace, harmony, and communal unity, they adjust arrangements themselves if a festival of any religious community coincides with Ramadan, Eid, Friday prayers, or Urs," he said.

He expressed hope that better coordination would be ensured this year.

"In the coming days, arrangements are expected to be better, considering the festival of Holi. I appeal to all Hindu and Muslim brothers to maintain peace and follow government guidelines," he stated.

The cleric also made a specific appeal to both communities to exercise restraint during the festivities.

"I appeal to the Muslims not to come out of their homes till noon on Holi. I also appeal to the Hindu community to not put colours on Muslims during the festival so that Holi is celebrated peacefully without any tension," he added.

Meanwhile, authorities have intensified security measures, particularly in sensitive areas, to ensure that the celebrations pass off peacefully.

Officials said surveillance has been increased, with special focus on monitoring social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation and identify potential troublemakers.

In several cities, including Vrindavan, security arrangements have been strengthened with additional police deployment, area patrolling and the use of drones for aerial monitoring.

Some urban centres have been divided into zones to facilitate better coordination and quicker response in case of any incident.

Administrative officials are also holding regular meetings with local peace committees, including 'Aman Committees', and engaging with community leaders to reinforce coordination.

Special emphasis is being placed on maintaining communication with mosque authorities in areas where Holi celebrations and Ramadan observances coincide.

Authorities reiterated that strict vigilance will continue in the coming days to ensure communal harmony, urging citizens to celebrate responsibly and adhere to official guidelines during the festive period.