Holi Travel Rush Peaks: Rajdhani, Duronto Trains Show ‘REGRET’ As Waitlists Soar

As the festival of colours approaches, travel demand across northern and eastern India has hit its annual high. With Holi falling on March 4 and Holika Dahan on March 3, millions are heading home — but securing a ticket has become a challenge.

Airfares on key routes have surged past Rs 20,000, pushing most migrant workers and middle-class travellers to rely on trains. However, even the rail network is stretched thin. Premium services such as Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express are displaying “REGRET” status on multiple routes — indicating no seats are available and waitlists have closed.

Regular Mail, Express and Superfast trains have not fared better. Tickets in AC and Sleeper classes moved into triple-digit waiting lists within hours of bookings opening 60 days ago. Dynamic pricing on premium trains has pushed fares higher, but demand remains undeterred.

On high-demand sectors linking Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, waiting lists have ballooned across categories. Services like Vande Bharat Express are also heavily waitlisted despite elevated fares.

For example, key Rajdhani routes to Patna and Kolkata are witnessing waiting lists running into the hundreds in 3AC, while 1AC seats on several trains have already closed bookings. On the Bengaluru–Kolkata Duronto, fares are nearing flight prices, yet seats remain unavailable.

Even after Indian Railways introduced hundreds of special trains to manage the festive surge, relief has been limited. Northern Railway alone scheduled around 300 additional services from Delhi-NCR toward Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, while Central Railway rolled out nearly 186 specials connecting Mumbai and Pune with cities like Nagpur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Despite these measures, many special trains are also operating with long waitlists.

With confirmed seats scarce, passengers are exploring alternatives. Some are splitting journeys, postponing trips, or hoping for Tatkal tickets released a day before departure. Others are turning to private buses, where fares have spiked sharply due to demand.

The annual Holi rush once again highlights the strain on India’s transport infrastructure during peak festive migration periods. As trains and flights operate at near capacity, the message for travellers remains consistent: plan early, monitor cancellations closely, and remain flexible with travel dates.