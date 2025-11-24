Holy status for Golden Temple area, Talwandi Sabo, Anandpur Sahib

Anandpur Sahib: In a significant decision, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday unanimously decided to accord holy city status to Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib cities and the Golden Temple area in Amritsar.

With this, the sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants will be prohibited in both cities and in parts of Amritsar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told the media after the conclusion of a day’s Special Session of the legislative assembly here that for decades, people have been seeking holy city status for these towns.

He said there are five Takhts (seats of temporal authority of Sikhism) out of which three -- Harmandir Sahib, Damdama Sahib and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib -- are situated in three cities of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib, respectively.

Mann, along with AAP national Convener Arvind Kejriwal, told the media that the special session of the Assembly, part of commemorative programs dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, was held on the sacred soil of Anandpur Sahib.

They said the revered Sikh Gurus have always upheld the ideal of Sarbat da Bhala, meaning the welfare of all. They said the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur itself was a supreme sacrifice made in defence of human rights. They said that Guru Sahib had purchased the land here to establish the city of Anandpur Sahib with his own hands, adding that Guru Sahib’s only son, Guru Gobind Singh, resided on this sacred land for nearly 30 years.

The Chief Minister and the AAP national Convener said it was on this sacred land that Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth to fight against tyranny, oppression, injustice, and to defend the nation.

They said three of Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons were also born here, whose sacrifices are unparalleled in the history of the world. They said, keeping in mind the long-standing demand of the people, and to make this session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly permanently memorable in history, the government declared these cities as holy cities of Punjab.

He said these cities are not just religious centres but also symbols of “our civilizational heritage”, adding therefore this demand is not confined to any single political party, community, or religion, but rather an essential step toward the preservation and global promotion of our cultural heritage.

Earlier, the Chief Minister moved this resolution in the assembly, which was unanimously passed by the Vidhan Sabha. He said along with this, an interfaith committee related to all religious institutions in these holy cities will be formed, comprising representatives of all faiths.

Mann said the government would make dedicated efforts for the development, cleanliness, security, and promotion of religious tourism in these holy cities.

He said that this government would allocate the necessary budget, and also seek funds from the Central government, as “this is imperative to perpetuate the legacy of these towns for our coming generations”.

The Chief Minister said, as a humble tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the government has organised a series of events across the state to commemorate their 350th martyrdom day.

He said today’s session was part of these events only, adding that the sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur was supreme and unprecedented as it was aimed at protecting the religion of others.